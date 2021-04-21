Netflix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 211,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 132,092 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.63.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $42.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.03. 521,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.