Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $620.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.29.

Netflix stock opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

