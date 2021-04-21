Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
