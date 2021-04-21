New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

