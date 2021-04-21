New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.68. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 153,484 shares.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $5,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.95.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

