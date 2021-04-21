New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 363,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,270,832 shares.The stock last traded at $11.88 and had previously closed at $11.92.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 679,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

