Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $24.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.