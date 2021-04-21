Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, "Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States."

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

