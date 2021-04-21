Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 371,818 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £5.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.22.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington purchased 300,000 shares of Newmark Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

