Newscrypto Reaches Market Cap of $214.76 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 92% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $214.76 million and $12.86 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00276460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.53 or 0.01019972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.58 or 0.00663046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,549.16 or 0.99658210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,730 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,983 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.