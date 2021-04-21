NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.