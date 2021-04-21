NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 164,367 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

