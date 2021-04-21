NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NHF opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

