NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NHF opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.07.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
