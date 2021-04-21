Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,430 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8,436.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 293,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 190,773 shares in the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.66. 4,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,829. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

