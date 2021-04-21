NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 825 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.06. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $148.42.

