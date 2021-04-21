NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $364.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.78.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

