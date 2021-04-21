NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $934,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18.

