NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.36. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

