NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,583 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $94.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.