Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. 638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.