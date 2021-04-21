NFT Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, NFT has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $463,053.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

