Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $765.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

