NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in NIKE by 31.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 8.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

