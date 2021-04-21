Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

