NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NiSource comprises approximately 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after acquiring an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,110. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

