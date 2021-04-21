Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

