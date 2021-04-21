Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s (NDCVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NDCVF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 1,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

