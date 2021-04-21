Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $147.37 and a one year high of $278.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

