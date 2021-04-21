Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 852,287 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 852,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.49% of Mueller Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 110,673 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.