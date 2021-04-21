Norges Bank Invests $27.23 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of ELY opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

