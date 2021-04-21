Norges Bank Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 279,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 3,804.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,086.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.76 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

