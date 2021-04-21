Norges Bank Makes New Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,968,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

