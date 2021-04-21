Norges Bank Makes New Investment in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 496,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of SPX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

SPXC stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.