Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,281,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,160,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,382,000.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

