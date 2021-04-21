Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 530,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

