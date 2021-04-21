Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 269,628 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 269,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,581,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.51% of CorVel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $399,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,127.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,395 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,293. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

