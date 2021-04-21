Norges Bank Takes $27.97 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 363,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,968,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.32% of Forward Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Forward Air stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

