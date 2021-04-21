Norges Bank Takes Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 387,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,479,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Albany International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Albany International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Albany International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.