Norges Bank Takes Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 751,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,681,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.62% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Replimune Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after buying an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 30,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $1,378,497.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,811 in the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

