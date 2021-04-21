NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €42.84 ($50.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 240.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.46 and its 200 day moving average is €37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

