North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Position in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,319 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.60% of A.H. Belo worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in A.H. Belo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

NYSE AHC opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. A.H. Belo Co. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.51.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC).

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.