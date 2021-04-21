North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Unitil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,989,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $751.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $57.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

