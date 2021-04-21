North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 69 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 81,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $288.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

