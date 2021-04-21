Northern Trust Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.