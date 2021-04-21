Northern Trust Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SREV. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 459,435 shares of company stock valued at $705,086. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.