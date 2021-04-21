Northern Trust Corp Has $1.63 Million Position in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Shares of GTT stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. GTT Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT).

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.