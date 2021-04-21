Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPTN stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

