Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

AUDC stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $982.29 million, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.