Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 342,342 shares of company stock worth $12,744,403 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGLE stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $485.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

