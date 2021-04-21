Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.